Amenities

in unit laundry new construction 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities 24hr maintenance new construction

14659 CR 2191 #104 Available 08/01/20 14659 CR 2191 #104 - **PLEASE NOTE** This unit is not available for a July move-in. It is available for an August move-in. It is currently available for a scheduled showing.



This is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit in a newly constructed, gated community. Located across the street from Mozelle Brown Elementary School in the Whitehouse Independent School District and close to UT Tyler, this is one of our most desirable locations. Call our leasing agent Josh at 903-571-2508 to schedule a showing soon while they still last!



There is approximately 1,200 square feet of heated and cooled living space, smartly laid out over two floors. There is a fenced in back-yard, and all lawn care is included.



Once you step inside this home, you will be impressed by the bright living space that opens up into an eating area near the kitchen. Each unit is conveniently equipped with a stacked washer and dryer. The second level features a full bathroom detached from the first bedroom and closet. The master bedroom opens up even further with raised ceilings, and includes a dedicated full bathroom. Even the master bedroom’s closet lets in natural light with its own window.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



If you have pets*, please provide all pertinent information while filling out your application paperwork. Once approved, a pet deposit will be required for each pet. The pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out, less any lawful deductions.

*Aggressive breeds are not allowed. This includes Pit Bulls and Pill Bull mixes, American Bulldog and American Bulldog mixes, Mastiffs, Chows, Rottweilers, and Dobermans. If you have questions pertaining our policy on restricted breeds, please contact our leasing agent, Josh, at 903-571-2508.



If you have a service or an emotional support animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. We will happily provide you with the necessary documentation upon request.



Application fees are non-refundable. Nanci Wright Property Management will process all complete applications upon receipt.



We will not hold a unit without a security deposit, and we will not hold a unit for more than two weeks. No home will be held off the market until the security deposit is paid.



As a bonus amenity, NWP management provides around-the-clock emergency maintenance, seven days a week, as well as bi-monthly air filter changes and preventative maintenance inspections. Not to mention our office full of friendly, professional staff who are dedicated to making your leasing experience excellent.



NWP

Where Experience Matters



NWP Management has been in the Property Management industry for over 30 years in the Tyler area and handles all residential rental and management needs. We pride ourselves in providing an experience that exceeds all expectations. We offer services that cater to the fast paced and busy schedules of the majority of our clientele, providing peace of mind and stability in an ever-changing market. NWP Management is in the business of providing more than just a roof over your head. We want to provide you with a home and an experience above all others.



(RLNE5598457)