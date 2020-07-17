All apartments in Whitehouse
Find more places like 14659 CR 2191 #104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whitehouse, TX
/
14659 CR 2191 #104
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

14659 CR 2191 #104

14659 County Road 2191 · (903) 939-0863
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Whitehouse
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14659 County Road 2191, Whitehouse, TX 75791

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14659 CR 2191 #104 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1202 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
new construction
14659 CR 2191 #104 Available 08/01/20 14659 CR 2191 #104 - **PLEASE NOTE** This unit is not available for a July move-in. It is available for an August move-in. It is currently available for a scheduled showing.

This is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit in a newly constructed, gated community. Located across the street from Mozelle Brown Elementary School in the Whitehouse Independent School District and close to UT Tyler, this is one of our most desirable locations. Call our leasing agent Josh at 903-571-2508 to schedule a showing soon while they still last!

There is approximately 1,200 square feet of heated and cooled living space, smartly laid out over two floors. There is a fenced in back-yard, and all lawn care is included.

Once you step inside this home, you will be impressed by the bright living space that opens up into an eating area near the kitchen. Each unit is conveniently equipped with a stacked washer and dryer. The second level features a full bathroom detached from the first bedroom and closet. The master bedroom opens up even further with raised ceilings, and includes a dedicated full bathroom. Even the master bedroom’s closet lets in natural light with its own window. 

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

If you have pets*, please provide all pertinent information while filling out your application paperwork. Once approved, a pet deposit will be required for each pet. The pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out, less any lawful deductions.
*Aggressive breeds are not allowed. This includes Pit Bulls and Pill Bull mixes, American Bulldog and American Bulldog mixes, Mastiffs, Chows, Rottweilers, and Dobermans. If you have questions pertaining our policy on restricted breeds, please contact our leasing agent, Josh, at 903-571-2508.

If you have a service or an emotional support animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. We will happily provide you with the necessary documentation upon request.

Application fees are non-refundable. Nanci Wright Property Management will process all complete applications upon receipt.

We will not hold a unit without a security deposit, and we will not hold a unit for more than two weeks. No home will be held off the market until the security deposit is paid.

As a bonus amenity, NWP management provides around-the-clock emergency maintenance, seven days a week, as well as bi-monthly air filter changes and preventative maintenance inspections. Not to mention our office full of friendly, professional staff who are dedicated to making your leasing experience excellent.

NWP
Where Experience Matters

NWP Management has been in the Property Management industry for over 30 years in the Tyler area and handles all residential rental and management needs. We pride ourselves in providing an experience that exceeds all expectations. We offer services that cater to the fast paced and busy schedules of the majority of our clientele, providing peace of mind and stability in an ever-changing market. NWP Management is in the business of providing more than just a roof over your head. We want to provide you with a home and an experience above all others.

(RLNE5598457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14659 CR 2191 #104 have any available units?
14659 CR 2191 #104 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 14659 CR 2191 #104 currently offering any rent specials?
14659 CR 2191 #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14659 CR 2191 #104 pet-friendly?
No, 14659 CR 2191 #104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whitehouse.
Does 14659 CR 2191 #104 offer parking?
No, 14659 CR 2191 #104 does not offer parking.
Does 14659 CR 2191 #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14659 CR 2191 #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14659 CR 2191 #104 have a pool?
No, 14659 CR 2191 #104 does not have a pool.
Does 14659 CR 2191 #104 have accessible units?
No, 14659 CR 2191 #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 14659 CR 2191 #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14659 CR 2191 #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14659 CR 2191 #104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14659 CR 2191 #104 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 14659 CR 2191 #104?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Whitehouse 2 BedroomsWhitehouse 3 Bedrooms
Whitehouse Apartments with BalconiesWhitehouse Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Whitehouse Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tyler, TXLongview, TXAthens, TX
Palestine, TXHenderson, TXKilgore, TX
Canton, TXBullard, TXNacogdoches, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Trinity Valley Community CollegeKilgore College
The University of Texas at Tyler
Tyler Junior College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity