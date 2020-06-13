100 Apartments for rent in White Settlement, TX with balcony
For a peek at what it's like to live in White Settlement, west of Fort Worth, pop in on the annual White Settlement Chicken Dance Festival and compete with nearly 200 contestants for a chance at the Turkey Leg Trophy. Who would have thought that your funky chicken dance skills would ever come in handy?
One of the original two settlements that ended up becoming Fort Worth, White Settlement sits on a clearly defined border within driving distance of the area's most popular attractions. The city is located on the southern shore of iconic Lake Worth and is defined to the east by NAS Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth. Military presence is a big factor and government jobs are plentiful. What's more, it's only a short drive to Arlington and Dallas to the east for entertainment and shopping galore, and undeveloped Benbrook Lake to the south when it's time to get away. White Settlement embodies the classic north Texas charm complete with festivals, parades and the ever-popular high school football on Friday nights. Summers are hot, winters are cool and there's always something going on. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for White Settlement renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.