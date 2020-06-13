Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

100 Apartments for rent in White Settlement, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wi...
Last updated June 13 at 06:38am
$
34 Units Available
Oak View
1300 N Jim Wright Fwy, White Settlement, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1076 sqft
Welcome to Oak View Apartments, your resource for modern and stylish apartment living in White Settlement, Texas. Our apartment community offers everything you need to feel comfortable and at home.
Last updated June 9 at 02:49pm
Sunset Gardens
21 Units Available
The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr, White Settlement, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
615 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with a courtyard, pool and clubhouse convenient to I-30. Units come with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and patio or balcony. Near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of White Settlement
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
26 Units Available
Village of Hawks Creek
101 N Roaring Springs Rd, Westworth Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1468 sqft
Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments in Westworth, TX. In-unit features include hardwood floors, air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry, parking and state-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly. Just off Westwood Blvd.
Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
27 Units Available
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1379 sqft
Welcome to Normandale Place Apartments and Emerald Hills, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! When you reside in our community, you will experience a peaceful, neighborly environment in close proximity to everything you need.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
South Lake Worth
37 Units Available
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1291 sqft
An amenity-rich community located just minutes from downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, two pools and an outdoor poolside fireplace. Homes include elegant upgrades, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Western Hills North
16 Units Available
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1182 sqft
2900 Broadmoor is a pet friendly community that offers new one, two, three, and four bedroom apartment homes! Homes feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home.
Results within 5 miles of White Settlement
Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
Shady Oaks Manor
4 Units Available
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1085 sqft
Located just off 820 with views of Lake Worth. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with chef kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, faux-wood flooring and giant closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
33 Units Available
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,077
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,293
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1266 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Benbrook Lakeside
84 Units Available
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1488 sqft
Aura Benbrook will be a 301-unit, Class A development located in Benbrook, a suburb of Fort Worth, Texas.
Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
40 Units Available
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1355 sqft
Luxury community has bark park, clubhouse, and state of the art fitness center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Excellent location in Fort Worth by the Trinity Trail.
Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Ridglea
2 Units Available
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$850
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
606 sqft
Welcome to Ridglea Court Apartments! We are an upscale, boutique community of 26 luxury apartment homes. Cutting-edge smart home technology, upscale décor, and beautiful shared-space amenities await you.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Crestwood
16 Units Available
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$944
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1020 sqft
Our office is OPEN (by appointment) and we are here for you! Contact us today for online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
City View
56 Units Available
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1392 sqft
The motto of The Heights at Cityview is "perfectly placed, perfectly priced." Offering a cyber cafe, a full fitness center, an outdoor kitchen and a bark park, The Heights At Cityview is waiting for you!
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Cultural District
111 Units Available
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,225
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1227 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Rustic. Elegant. Naturally relaxed.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Cultural District
46 Units Available
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$977
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1260 sqft
Designer touches are found throughout these upscale lofts in downtown Fort Worth, including hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances and plenty of closet space. Relax at the yoga studio and movie tavern.
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
$
City View
57 Units Available
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1256 sqft
The Coventry at Cityview Apartment Homes were developed to provide you with a lifestyle of comfort and urban conveniences. Choose from five spectacular floor plans with most every need foreseen, at your new gated community.
Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
$
Western Hills
22 Units Available
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1299 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Residents get access to a pool, 24-hour gym, billiards table and more. Close to Ridglea Theater for convenient nighttime fun. Near lots of shops and restaurants around Camp Bowie Boulevard.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
City View
42 Units Available
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
969 sqft
Residents can stay in shape at this community's fitness center and indoor racquetball court. The property's location near I-20 put various shopping and entertainment options nearby. Units feature walk-in closets and updated flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
14 Units Available
Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1313 sqft
Discover the Olympus Team Ranch apartments in Benbrook, TX. Our community boasts one, two, and three bedroom apartments conveniently located to suit your lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Hunter's Ridge
21 Units Available
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$873
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
974 sqft
Close to the Chisholm Trail Parkway and Overton Ridge Boulevard. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, pool table and coffee bar.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
City View
45 Units Available
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1353 sqft
Community includes two pools, grilling stations, and fitness center. Apartments offer wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash, and granite counters. Located 5 miles from grocery stores, clothing shopping, and schools. About 1.5 miles from Oakmont Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Riverbend Trinity Trails
35 Units Available
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,996
2031 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a laid-back vibe. Community amenities include pool, lazy river, and fire pit. Conveniently located with easy access to Highway 183 and West 7th.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
40 Units Available
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,164
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
1270 sqft
Nestled near the Trinity Trails and retail establishments. Rivervue's luxurious studio units and 1 to 2-bedroom apartments will make city living a breeze, thanks to their patios, hardwood floors, and pet-friendly rules.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
45 Units Available
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$962
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1254 sqft
Awesome location on the beautiful Trinity Trails and close to University Park Village shopping and dining. Large floor plans with hardwood floors and gorgeous granite countertops. Community has 24-hour fitness center and huge swimming pool.
City Guide for White Settlement, TX

For a peek at what it's like to live in White Settlement, west of Fort Worth, pop in on the annual White Settlement Chicken Dance Festival and compete with nearly 200 contestants for a chance at the Turkey Leg Trophy. Who would have thought that your funky chicken dance skills would ever come in handy?

One of the original two settlements that ended up becoming Fort Worth, White Settlement sits on a clearly defined border within driving distance of the area's most popular attractions. The city is located on the southern shore of iconic Lake Worth and is defined to the east by NAS Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth. Military presence is a big factor and government jobs are plentiful. What's more, it's only a short drive to Arlington and Dallas to the east for entertainment and shopping galore, and undeveloped Benbrook Lake to the south when it's time to get away. White Settlement embodies the classic north Texas charm complete with festivals, parades and the ever-popular high school football on Friday nights. Summers are hot, winters are cool and there's always something going on. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in White Settlement, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for White Settlement renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

