Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

The Vibe At Clear Lake

506 S Austin St · (281) 767-8551
Rent Special
One Month Free Immediate Move in! Call Today!
Location

506 S Austin St, Webster, TX 77598
Webster

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09-069 · Avail. now

$869

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 880 sqft

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 03-028 · Avail. now

$899

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 880 sqft

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 01-005 · Avail. now

$899

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 880 sqft

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 880 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Vibe At Clear Lake.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Residents of The Vibe at Clear Lake are offered a superb array of community amenities and services. Become a resident and take advantage of everything that we have to offer including shimmering swimming pool, clubhouse, playground, access to public transportation and school bus stops, two on-site laundry centers, beautiful landscaping, 24-hour on-site maintenance, and professional on-site management. We welcome all of your furry friends, so be sure to bring them along. At The Vibe at Clear Lake, there's something for everyone. Stop by or call to schedule a tour of your new home at The Vibe at Clear Lake today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100-$400
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: We love your well behaved pets! The Vibe at Clear Lake welcomes all dog breeds, ages, and sizes. Pet interview required. All fees are per pet. Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Vibe At Clear Lake have any available units?
The Vibe At Clear Lake has 13 units available starting at $869 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Webster, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Webster Rent Report.
What amenities does The Vibe At Clear Lake have?
Some of The Vibe At Clear Lake's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Vibe At Clear Lake currently offering any rent specials?
The Vibe At Clear Lake is offering the following rent specials: One Month Free Immediate Move in! Call Today!
Is The Vibe At Clear Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, The Vibe At Clear Lake is pet friendly.
Does The Vibe At Clear Lake offer parking?
Yes, The Vibe At Clear Lake offers parking.
Does The Vibe At Clear Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Vibe At Clear Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Vibe At Clear Lake have a pool?
Yes, The Vibe At Clear Lake has a pool.
Does The Vibe At Clear Lake have accessible units?
No, The Vibe At Clear Lake does not have accessible units.
Does The Vibe At Clear Lake have units with dishwashers?
No, The Vibe At Clear Lake does not have units with dishwashers.
