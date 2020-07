Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

TROPICAL LIVING IN CLEAR LAKE! AVAILABLE FEB 1 2019. UPDATED MEDITERRANEAN LUXURY! UPDATES FROM TOP TO BOTTOM!WASHER DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! BEDROOM AND FULL BATH ON FIRST FLOOR! SECURE WITH GATED ACCESS! PETS ALLOWED! 27 FOOT BOAT SLIP AND LAKE FRONT! EASY ACCESS TO TAYLOR LAKE, KEMAH AND BAY! VACATION 365 DAYS A YEAR! 20 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN VIA NASA BYPASS! 20 MINUTES TO GALVESTON! Lawn is maintained by HOA.