Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

40 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Weatherford, TX

Finding an apartment in Weatherford that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Holly Oaks Apartments
2129 Holly Oaks Ln, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$916
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,132
980 sqft
All units include fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and high-speed internet. Just off Fort Worth Highway and adjacent to Tison Middle School. Amenities include a swimming pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
295 Units Available
Lone Oak
1801 Fort Worth Highway, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1197 sqft
Lone Oak is a beautiful brand new complex. Our friendly staff is always available to show you all the great amenities we have to offer! Conveniently located off Fort Worth Highway, you will enjoy your new luxury home with a quiet country atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Southgate Glen
1712 Martin Drive, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1168 sqft
Find your new apartment home at Southgate Glen Apartments in Weatherford, TX. Come by to view the available floor plans - 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
$
36 Units Available
The Residences at Holland Lake
1650 Holland Lake Dr, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1228 sqft
Residences of Holland Lake is an established apartment community located in ever expanding area of Weatherford, Texas. Nestled on Holland Lake Drive, Residences of Holland Lake features amazing recreational facilities to fit your lifestyle.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
329 Beaumont Drive
329 Beaumont Dr, Weatherford, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2 sqft
This gorgeous 4/2.5/2 with an office, two-story home features have been completely renovated to feature wood-like plank flooring in all living areas and new upgraded carpet in all bedrooms.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
1921 Bay Laurel Drive
1921 Bay Laurel Dr, Weatherford, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,149
2200 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1206 Ann Street
1206 Ann Street, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1423 sqft
FOR LEASE! Nice 3 BR - 2 BA - 2 Car Garage Brick Home in Great Location. 1,423 sf. Laminate Flooring. Partially Fenced Backyard With Covered Porch. One Small Cat or Dog (20 lbs Or Less) Allowed With Breed Restrictions & Pet Deposit. No Smoking.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1302 S Lamar St
1302 South Lamar Street, Weatherford, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2134 sqft
Amazing Newly Remodeled 4 Bedroom Available! - Spacious 4 bedroom located on a corner lot is ready for lease. This property has been newly painted with hardwood floors, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
111 Karen St
111 Karen Street, Weatherford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
904 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath located in Weatherford. This cozy home features vinyl wood floor, ceiling fans and blinds. The updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and new fixtures will amaze you.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1021 Newcastle Drive
1021 New Castle Drive, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1241 sqft
1021 Newcastle Drive Available 07/05/20 Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Duplex in Weatherford, Available Now!! - Open Floor Plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 car garage, fenced backyard, designer colors, tile accents, and window treatments.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
212 Rentz Place Cr.
212 Rentz Place Cir, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1155 sqft
212 Rentz Place Cr. Available 06/22/20 - No Cats Allowed (RLNE3824953)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1008 Jameson
1008 Jameson St, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1355 sqft
Full Brick 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage, with fenced in back yards and wood burning fire place!! - This one will not last long! Stained concrete floors, wood burning fireplace, fenced in back yard, location location location :) APPLY TODAY!! Spacious

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
320 W. Russell
320 West Russell Street, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1373 sqft
320 W. Russell - Great location! This 3/2/2 home is full of charm. Lots of parking with a 19x30 deep garage. Large laundry room/mud room off back door. Call us today for more information 817-550-6777 (RLNE3702631)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
206 N Dubellette
206 North Dubellette Street, Weatherford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1008 sqft
206 N. Dubellette - Large 2/1 with central heat and air. The kitchen comes with a pantry, refrigerator, gas cook stove, and washer/dryer connections. Close to grocery shopping and restaurants. 1 pet max for this home.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
219 S. Line #101
219 South Line Street, Weatherford, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
219 S. Line 101 Available 07/25/20 Ck this one out!! 3 bed 2 bath and 1 car Garage!! - Y'all this unit is super cute, will have all fresh paint, new carpet in bedrooms, vinyl plank in the living and kitchen.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
105 Breeders Drive
105 Breeders Dr, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2172 sqft
Wonderful, new single story home for lease with convenient access to the highway, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1136 Jameson Street
1136 Jameson Street, Weatherford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1162 sqft
FOR LEASE! Nice 2 BR – 2 BA – 2 Car Garage – 1,162 sf Brick Home in a Great Location. New Flooring - Wood Look Tile with New Carpet in Bedrooms. Freshly Painted. Granite Countertops. Nice Covered Back Porch. Fenced Backyard With Storage Building.

1 of 3

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
228 S. Line #100
228 S Line St, Weatherford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL $50.00 OFF 1ST 4 MONTHS RENT!! 2 bedroom 2 bath and covered parking, close to college and shopping!! - 2 bedroom 2 bath covered parking! Lawn care provided! (RLNE2802882)

1 of 25

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
716 Terrace Drive
716 Terrace Drive, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1842 sqft
FOR LEASE! Nice 3-2-2 Brick Home in Quiet Neighborhood. 1,842 sf. Large Corner Lot With Big Shade Trees & Beautiful St. Augustine Yard . Refrigerator. Cooktop. Oven. DW. Microwave. 1 Small < 20 lbs. Cat or Dog with Breed Restrictions & Pet Deposit.
Results within 1 mile of Weatherford
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
22 Units Available
Olympus Willow Park
180 Crown Pointe Blvd, Willow Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1343 sqft
At our Olympus Willow Park community, we pride ourselves in providing you with living spaces and a community that is truly one-of-a-kind.
Results within 5 miles of Weatherford

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
135 Sunburst Court
135 Sunburst Ct, Parker County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
Don't Miss Out! Lease this Unit TODAY! www.turnkeydfw.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
111 Chateau Drive
111 Chateau Drive, Aledo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
2312 sqft
Gated Community in Aledo! - In process of make-ready and interior photos. Located in a newer, gated subdivision this brick and stone home is close to town in desirable Aledo! Three bedroom plus den with a wood burning fireplace.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2066 Ellis Drive
2066 Ellis Drive, Parker County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2300 sqft
FOR LEASE! 4 BR- 2.5 BA - 2,300 sf Country Home on 3.9 Acres in Brock ISD! Great Secluded Location With Easy Access to I-20. Heavily Treed With Chicken Coop, Raised Vegetable Beds & Storage Shed! Well & Septic.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
141 Whitetail Drive
141 Whitetail Dr, Willow Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2077 sqft
Hurry! Very clean newer home in recently developed, family oriented neighborhood. 3 BR, 2 bath with a study or 4th bedroom. Oversized lot includes two patio areas in back yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Weatherford, TX

Finding an apartment in Weatherford that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

