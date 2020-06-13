Apartment List
70 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Weatherford, TX

9 Units Available
Southgate Glen
1712 Martin Drive, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1168 sqft
Find your new apartment home at Southgate Glen Apartments in Weatherford, TX. Come by to view the available floor plans - 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
7 Units Available
Holly Oaks Apartments
2129 Holly Oaks Ln, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,126
980 sqft
All units include fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and high-speed internet. Just off Fort Worth Highway and adjacent to Tison Middle School. Amenities include a swimming pool and dog park.
295 Units Available
Lone Oak
1801 Fort Worth Highway, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1197 sqft
Lone Oak is a beautiful brand new complex. Our friendly staff is always available to show you all the great amenities we have to offer! Conveniently located off Fort Worth Highway, you will enjoy your new luxury home with a quiet country atmosphere.
$
36 Units Available
The Residences at Holland Lake
1650 Holland Lake Dr, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1228 sqft
Residences of Holland Lake is an established apartment community located in ever expanding area of Weatherford, Texas. Nestled on Holland Lake Drive, Residences of Holland Lake features amazing recreational facilities to fit your lifestyle.

1 Unit Available
1302 S Lamar St
1302 South Lamar Street, Weatherford, TX
Amazing Newly Remodeled 4 Bedroom Available! - Spacious 4 bedroom located on a corner lot is ready for lease. This property has been newly painted with hardwood floors, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
1021 Newcastle Drive
1021 New Castle Drive, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1241 sqft
1021 Newcastle Drive Available 07/05/20 Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Duplex in Weatherford, Available Now!! - Open Floor Plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 car garage, fenced backyard, designer colors, tile accents, and window treatments.

1 Unit Available
1206 Ann St.
1206 Ann Street, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1423 sqft
FOR LEASE! Nice 3 BR - 2 BA - 2 Car Garage Brick Home in Great Location. - FOR LEASE! Nice 3 BR - 2 BA - 2 Car Garage Brick Home in Great Location. 1,423 sf. Laminate Flooring. Partially Fenced Backyard With Covered Porch.

1 Unit Available
212 Rentz Place Cr.
212 Rentz Place Cir, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1155 sqft
212 Rentz Place Cr. Available 06/22/20 - No Cats Allowed (RLNE3824953)

1 Unit Available
320 W. Russell
320 West Russell Street, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1373 sqft
320 W. Russell - Great location! This 3/2/2 home is full of charm. Lots of parking with a 19x30 deep garage. Large laundry room/mud room off back door. Call us today for more information 817-550-6777 (RLNE3702631)

1 Unit Available
1008 Jameson
1008 Jameson St, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1355 sqft
Full Brick 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage, with fenced in back yards and wood burning fire place!! - This one will not last long! Stained concrete floors, wood burning fireplace, fenced in back yard, location location location :) APPLY TODAY!! Spacious

1 Unit Available
1905 Bay Laurel Drive
1905 Bay Laurel Dr, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1879 sqft
**Available for move in July 1st** Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in the growing Weatherford area just west of Ft. Worth.

1 Unit Available
105 Breeders Drive
105 Breeders Dr, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2172 sqft
Wonderful, new single story home for lease with convenient access to the highway, shopping and restaurants.

1 Unit Available
306 W Russell Street W
306 West Russell Street, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1749 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 306 W Russell Street W in Weatherford. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
110 S Walnut Street
110 South Walnut Street, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3148 sqft
This immaculately kept 1896 home comes fully furnished and sits in the heart of downtown Weatherford. The 3 bedroom 3 bath property has a great flow through the kitchen, parlor. dining and living rooms, making it great for hosing guests.

1 Unit Available
329 Beaumont Drive
329 Beaumont Dr, Weatherford, TX
This gorgeous 4/2.5/2 with an office, two-story home features have been completely renovated to feature wood-like plank flooring in all living areas and new upgraded carpet in all bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
1921 Bay Laurel Drive
1921 Bay Laurel Dr, Weatherford, TX
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.

1 Unit Available
716 Terrace Drive
716 Terrace Drive, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1842 sqft
FOR LEASE! Nice 3-2-2 Brick Home in Quiet Neighborhood. 1,842 sf. Large Corner Lot With Big Shade Trees & Beautiful St. Augustine Yard . Refrigerator. Cooktop. Oven. DW. Microwave. 1 Small < 20 lbs. Cat or Dog with Breed Restrictions & Pet Deposit.
Results within 1 mile of Weatherford
24 Units Available
Olympus Willow Park
180 Crown Pointe Blvd, Willow Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1343 sqft
At our Olympus Willow Park community, we pride ourselves in providing you with living spaces and a community that is truly one-of-a-kind.
Results within 5 miles of Weatherford

1 Unit Available
161 Winged Foot Walk
161 Winged Foot Dr, Willow Park, TX
Very well kept home in highly sought after neighborhood in Aledo ISD! Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and study or 4th bedroom. Close to shopping, highway access, churches and schools.

1 Unit Available
1424 Robyn Dr.
1424 Robyn Drive, Parker County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1475 sqft
1424 Robyn Dr - Brand new manufactured home in great location off Bankhead Rd. in Willow Park, Aledo ISD. 3 beds, 2 baths, 1475 sf (RLNE5820873)

1 Unit Available
111 Chateau Drive
111 Chateau Drive, Aledo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
2312 sqft
Gated Community in Aledo! - In process of make-ready and interior photos. Located in a newer, gated subdivision this brick and stone home is close to town in desirable Aledo! Three bedroom plus den with a wood burning fireplace.

1 Unit Available
405 Ranch House Rd
405 Ranch House Road, Willow Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1252 sqft
Come to the country close to the City. - 3/2/2 with large lot (RLNE3316266)

1 Unit Available
521 Parker Oaks Lane
521 Parker Oaks Ln, Hudson Oaks, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3090 sqft
Beautiful custom home on large .77 acre lot in highly sought after Aledo ISD. Three bedrooms, two and a half baths, two living areas, plus office. Second & third bedrooms share jack & jill bath with separate vanities and closets.

1 Unit Available
116 Olympic Drive
116 Olympic Drive, Willow Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1823 sqft
This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home located in Willow Park is a must see! Easy access to I20-I30 just minutes to Ft.

Weatherford rent trends were flat over the past month

Weatherford rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Weatherford stand at $906 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,126 for a two-bedroom. Weatherford's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Weatherford, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.

    Weatherford rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Weatherford, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Weatherford is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Weatherford's median two-bedroom rent of $1,126 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Weatherford.
    • While Weatherford's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Weatherford than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Weatherford.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

