6433 Westridge Drive, Watauga, TX 76148 Foster Village
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming single story home in highly sought after Keller ISD! Recently updated white cabinets and beautiful granite counter tops in kitchen with tile back splash! Fresh gray paint inside and laminate wood floors. Master is separate from other bedrooms. The family room has vaulted ceilings and a big wood burning brick fireplace with ledge. Large backyard with covered patio great for entertaining!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6433 Westridge Drive have any available units?
6433 Westridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6433 Westridge Drive have?
Some of 6433 Westridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6433 Westridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6433 Westridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.