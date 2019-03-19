6433 Westridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming single story home in highly sought after Keller ISD! Recently updated white cabinets and beautiful granite counter tops in kitchen with tile back splash! Fresh gray paint inside and laminate wood floors. Master is separate from other bedrooms. The family room has vaulted ceilings and a big wood burning brick fireplace with ledge. Large backyard with covered patio great for entertaining!