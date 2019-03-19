All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 6433 Westridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6433 Westridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6433 Westridge Drive

6433 Westridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6433 Westridge Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Foster Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming single story home in highly sought after Keller ISD! Recently updated white cabinets and beautiful granite counter tops in kitchen with tile back splash! Fresh gray paint inside and laminate wood floors. Master is separate from other bedrooms. The family room has vaulted ceilings and a big wood burning brick fireplace with ledge. Large backyard with covered patio great for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6433 Westridge Drive have any available units?
6433 Westridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6433 Westridge Drive have?
Some of 6433 Westridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6433 Westridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6433 Westridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6433 Westridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6433 Westridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6433 Westridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6433 Westridge Drive offers parking.
Does 6433 Westridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6433 Westridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6433 Westridge Drive have a pool?
No, 6433 Westridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6433 Westridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6433 Westridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6433 Westridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6433 Westridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6433 Westridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6433 Westridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District