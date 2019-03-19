6425 Ridglea Dr

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice 3/2/2 Keller Schools. Great Neighborhood (Watauga/Keller)Nice house with a lot of trees and good curb appeal. Cross streets are Indian Springs . Home is approximately 1300

square feet, Central Air/Heat, Fireplace, Large fenced back yard. Nice neighborhood.

Keller ISD

E = S. Keller

I - Indian Springs

H - Central

To make an appointment to see the home, please call Marty @ 214-681-8720 (Current renter). To be approved, go to rhondasrentals.com/mike.html for the application. Pets are okay as long as it is not a Pit Bull or Rottweiler. Pet Fee is $300.00 per pet (non-refundable). Normal deposit is one month's rent but we can break it up into 3 monthly payments if needed. We do charge a $100.00 single or $150.00 double application fee. Poor credit okay with either good rental history or larger deposit.