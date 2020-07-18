4640 FM 1374 - B

Amenities

Great location in the country. This property has 2 bedrooms with 1 full bath (shower only). The living room and kitchen are all open concept, great for entertaining or relaxing. This unit has all new flooring, lighting, ceiling fans, and paint. It is ready for you to move in. The unit is heated and cooled with window units. There is a fenced back yard and a privacy fence between the 2 units. This is the rental you have searching for call us today and schedule a personal showing. Pets are a case by case basis.