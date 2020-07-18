All apartments in Walker County
Find more places like 4640 FM 1374 - B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walker County, TX
/
4640 FM 1374 - B
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:14 AM

4640 FM 1374 - B

4640 Possum Walk Road · (830) 476-7134
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4640 Possum Walk Road, Walker County, TX 77340

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$775

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location in the country. This property has 2 bedrooms with 1 full bath (shower only). The living room and kitchen are all open concept, great for entertaining or relaxing. This unit has all new flooring, lighting, ceiling fans, and paint. It is ready for you to move in. The unit is heated and cooled with window units. There is a fenced back yard and a privacy fence between the 2 units. This is the rental you have searching for call us today and schedule a personal showing. Pets are a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4640 FM 1374 - B have any available units?
4640 FM 1374 - B has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4640 FM 1374 - B currently offering any rent specials?
4640 FM 1374 - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4640 FM 1374 - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4640 FM 1374 - B is pet friendly.
Does 4640 FM 1374 - B offer parking?
No, 4640 FM 1374 - B does not offer parking.
Does 4640 FM 1374 - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4640 FM 1374 - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4640 FM 1374 - B have a pool?
No, 4640 FM 1374 - B does not have a pool.
Does 4640 FM 1374 - B have accessible units?
No, 4640 FM 1374 - B does not have accessible units.
Does 4640 FM 1374 - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4640 FM 1374 - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4640 FM 1374 - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 4640 FM 1374 - B does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4640 FM 1374 - B?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The West Hill Apartments
149 Col Etheredge Blvd
Huntsville, TX 77340

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXConroe, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TXHumble, TX
Atascocita, TXTomball, TXJersey Village, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXPalestine, TXDayton, TXSealy, TX
Hempstead, TXBrookshire, TXBrenham, TXLufkin, TXCrosby, TXBellville, TXMont Belvieu, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversityBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity