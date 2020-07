Amenities

garage recently renovated game room microwave carpet refrigerator

Recently updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in Patriot Estates. Nice sized fenced backyard. Large Master bedroom located upstairs along with the 2 secondary bedrooms and a gameroom. New blinds throughout the home. New carpet, new fencing and inside paint. Kitchen has new appliances and Refrigerator in place.