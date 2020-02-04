All apartments in Venus
Find more places like 101 Rebel Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Venus, TX
/
101 Rebel Road
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:42 AM

101 Rebel Road

101 Rebel Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

101 Rebel Road, Venus, TX 76084

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Live the best of both worlds! Country living but minutes from the city! 3 Bed 2 Bath - This gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath 1500+ sqft home features a large open floor plan. The kitchen includes energy-efficient appliances, granite countertops, and so much more. All bedrooms feature walk-in closets. The fenced in backyard is perfect for entertaining friends on the covered porch. The Corner Lot is located in a convenient area with easy access to the highway. This home is a must see!

Driving directions: Take US 67S (E. Henderson Street). Turn north on Lone Star Avenue. Turn east on Rebel Road. The house is the corner lot.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5433631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Rebel Road have any available units?
101 Rebel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Venus, TX.
What amenities does 101 Rebel Road have?
Some of 101 Rebel Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Rebel Road currently offering any rent specials?
101 Rebel Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Rebel Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Rebel Road is pet friendly.
Does 101 Rebel Road offer parking?
No, 101 Rebel Road does not offer parking.
Does 101 Rebel Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Rebel Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Rebel Road have a pool?
No, 101 Rebel Road does not have a pool.
Does 101 Rebel Road have accessible units?
No, 101 Rebel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Rebel Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Rebel Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Rebel Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Rebel Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMidlothian, TXMansfield, TXCedar Hill, TXBurleson, TXWaxahachie, TXDeSoto, TX
Cleburne, TXDuncanville, TXEnnis, TXBenbrook, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TXHurst, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXSaginaw, TXKeller, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary