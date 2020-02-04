101 Rebel Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

Live the best of both worlds! Country living but minutes from the city! 3 Bed 2 Bath - This gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath 1500+ sqft home features a large open floor plan. The kitchen includes energy-efficient appliances, granite countertops, and so much more. All bedrooms feature walk-in closets. The fenced in backyard is perfect for entertaining friends on the covered porch. The Corner Lot is located in a convenient area with easy access to the highway. This home is a must see!



Driving directions: Take US 67S (E. Henderson Street). Turn north on Lone Star Avenue. Turn east on Rebel Road. The house is the corner lot.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5433631)