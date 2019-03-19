6421 Westchester Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated extra storage

Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath with new kitchen and bathrooms, only 1 block to HPHS. Optional guest house for rent for additional $750 per month. Main unit can be leased furnished for additional $150 per month. Extra storage shared with upstairs tenant in detached garage (no auto storage). Parking spaces in rear next to garage and along Westchester. Covered patio. Beautiful trees and setting. Corner lot means extra light filled rooms and easy parking. In unit washer and dryer. Security system currently monitored by the City of University Park, as well as Ring doorbell, can be transferred to new tenant.



Owner pays for yard care. Tenant pays for all utilities including: water for unit and yard