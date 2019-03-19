All apartments in University Park
6421 Westchester Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6421 Westchester Drive

6421 Westchester Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6421 Westchester Dr, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath with new kitchen and bathrooms, only 1 block to HPHS. Optional guest house for rent for additional $750 per month. Main unit can be leased furnished for additional $150 per month. Extra storage shared with upstairs tenant in detached garage (no auto storage). Parking spaces in rear next to garage and along Westchester. Covered patio. Beautiful trees and setting. Corner lot means extra light filled rooms and easy parking. In unit washer and dryer. Security system currently monitored by the City of University Park, as well as Ring doorbell, can be transferred to new tenant.

Owner pays for yard care. Tenant pays for all utilities including: water for unit and yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6421 Westchester Drive have any available units?
6421 Westchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 6421 Westchester Drive have?
Some of 6421 Westchester Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6421 Westchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6421 Westchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6421 Westchester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6421 Westchester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 6421 Westchester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6421 Westchester Drive offers parking.
Does 6421 Westchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6421 Westchester Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6421 Westchester Drive have a pool?
No, 6421 Westchester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6421 Westchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 6421 Westchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6421 Westchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6421 Westchester Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6421 Westchester Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6421 Westchester Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

