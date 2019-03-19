All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 4516 Emerson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
4516 Emerson Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4516 Emerson Avenue

4516 Emerson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4516 Emerson Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Desirable end unit Condo with open living space, hardwoods, plenty of storage and custom built-ins. French doors lead to private patio with room for table and chairs. Wet bar offers glass display shelves and exotic marble top. Galley Kitchen includes breakfast bar with granite c-tops. Master and 2nd bedroom upstairs include large walk in closets,each with en suite baths. Conveniently located near Lovers Lane shopping and Highland Park ISD.
ALSO LISTED FOR SALE- see MLS # 13859508. Will consider 3 mo lease at $2695, 6 mo lease at $2495. Deposit equal to one months rent. Washer,dryer,fridge on property. Pets on case by case basis. Assigned parking for 1, street parking also available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4516 Emerson Avenue have any available units?
4516 Emerson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4516 Emerson Avenue have?
Some of 4516 Emerson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4516 Emerson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4516 Emerson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4516 Emerson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4516 Emerson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4516 Emerson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4516 Emerson Avenue offers parking.
Does 4516 Emerson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4516 Emerson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4516 Emerson Avenue have a pool?
No, 4516 Emerson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4516 Emerson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4516 Emerson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4516 Emerson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4516 Emerson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4516 Emerson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4516 Emerson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXBalch Springs, TXDuncanville, TXSachse, TX
Rowlett, TXThe Colony, TXDeSoto, TXWylie, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXLittle Elm, TXFairview, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Methodist UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center