4516 Emerson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Desirable end unit Condo with open living space, hardwoods, plenty of storage and custom built-ins. French doors lead to private patio with room for table and chairs. Wet bar offers glass display shelves and exotic marble top. Galley Kitchen includes breakfast bar with granite c-tops. Master and 2nd bedroom upstairs include large walk in closets,each with en suite baths. Conveniently located near Lovers Lane shopping and Highland Park ISD.

ALSO LISTED FOR SALE- see MLS # 13859508. Will consider 3 mo lease at $2695, 6 mo lease at $2495. Deposit equal to one months rent. Washer,dryer,fridge on property. Pets on case by case basis. Assigned parking for 1, street parking also available