4329 Hyer Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit game room parking garage

Beautiful Traditional with Southern Charm and stately columns! This completely remodeled home features formal dining and living, and a true open concept family and kitchen. The recently remodeled kitchen showcases a huge island, tons of storage, dble ovens, gas range and more. The second floor features the master suite and 2 secondary bedrooms. The master suite shows off a great sitting area, beautiful bath featuring separate shower, makeup vanity, designer lights and tiles. Also showcased is a huge master closet with custom shelving. Lush backyard oasis offers entertaining with a breeze with designer lighting, gas fire pit, and sitting areas. Back house is about 600 sq ft and great as game room or office!