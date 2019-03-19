All apartments in University Park
4329 Hyer Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4329 Hyer Street

4329 Hyer Street · No Longer Available
Location

4329 Hyer Street, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

Beautiful Traditional with Southern Charm and stately columns! This completely remodeled home features formal dining and living, and a true open concept family and kitchen. The recently remodeled kitchen showcases a huge island, tons of storage, dble ovens, gas range and more. The second floor features the master suite and 2 secondary bedrooms. The master suite shows off a great sitting area, beautiful bath featuring separate shower, makeup vanity, designer lights and tiles. Also showcased is a huge master closet with custom shelving. Lush backyard oasis offers entertaining with a breeze with designer lighting, gas fire pit, and sitting areas. Back house is about 600 sq ft and great as game room or office!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4329 Hyer Street have any available units?
4329 Hyer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4329 Hyer Street have?
Some of 4329 Hyer Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4329 Hyer Street currently offering any rent specials?
4329 Hyer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4329 Hyer Street pet-friendly?
No, 4329 Hyer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4329 Hyer Street offer parking?
Yes, 4329 Hyer Street offers parking.
Does 4329 Hyer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4329 Hyer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4329 Hyer Street have a pool?
No, 4329 Hyer Street does not have a pool.
Does 4329 Hyer Street have accessible units?
No, 4329 Hyer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4329 Hyer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4329 Hyer Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4329 Hyer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4329 Hyer Street does not have units with air conditioning.

