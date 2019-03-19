4329 Hyer Street

Amenities
Beautiful Traditional with Southern Charm and stately columns! This completely remodeled home features formal dining and living, and a true open concept family and kitchen. The recently remodeled kitchen showcases a huge island, tons of storage, dble ovens, gas range and more. The second floor features the master suite and 2 secondary bedrooms. The master suite shows off a great sitting area, beautiful bath featuring separate shower, makeup vanity, designer lights and tiles. Also showcased is a huge master closet with custom shelving. Lush backyard oasis offers entertaining with a breeze with designer lighting, gas fire pit, and sitting areas. Back house is about 600 sq ft and great as game room or office!