Beautiful 3 story townhome within walking distance to Highland Park High School. Hardwood floors in the main living areas. Kitchen that boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar. First floor bed with a half bath. Second floor has living room, kitchen, full bath, and a dining area. The third floor consists of the large master, and another secondary bedroom. Both rooms have full baths. Plenty of closet space!