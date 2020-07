Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This University Park home as space for everyone in its 4 bedrooms and 3 and a half bathrooms with an apartment above the garage for the inlaws or your home office. The two story entry around the central stairwell along with the tall ceilings and an abundance of natural light provide a smooth and peaceful ambiance that is a joy to embrace. Two fireplaces, granite counter tops and hardwoods throughout.