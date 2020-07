Amenities

Nicely updated 3 bedroom, 2 two and one-half bath house in HPISD walking distance to HPMS. Hardwoods through the 1st level, granite counters and stainless appliances in the kitchen, two living areas and two dining areas. The den featuring a fireplace and overlooks a pretty backyard. The spacious master bedroom on the second level also has a fireplace, two additional bedrooms, a bath and and the utility area complete the second level.