Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

An amazing new construction home built by Mark Molthan. This wonderful transitional home is equipped with top of the line appliances, plumbing fixtures and decorative lighting. Situated on a 70x150 lot, the home has an abundant amount of glass, a great home headquarters office, a beautiful master suite and a gourmet kitchen. The secondary bedrooms are all situated with en suite, high end baths and great closets.