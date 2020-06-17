3640 Asbury Street

Amenities
Fantastic single family attached home in the heart of University Park! This beautiful, tree-lined property has an impressive stone elevation. Rich hardwood floors lead you from the first floor office to the open-concept kitchen complete with granite countertops, stainless appliances - opening perfectly to the living room space. 4 generously-sized bedrooms including the master bedroom suite are on the second floor. The third floor boasts a large room which can be used for media, study or a 5th bedroom. Highland Park ISD and located in highly-acclaimed Armstrong Elementary. New owner is adding new washer and dryer, new garbage disposal, freshly painting the garage and much more. Don't miss this opportunity!