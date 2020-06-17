3640 Asbury Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic single family attached home in the heart of University Park! This beautiful, tree-lined property has an impressive stone elevation. Rich hardwood floors lead you from the first floor office to the open-concept kitchen complete with granite countertops, stainless appliances - opening perfectly to the living room space. 4 generously-sized bedrooms including the master bedroom suite are on the second floor. The third floor boasts a large room which can be used for media, study or a 5th bedroom. Highland Park ISD and located in highly-acclaimed Armstrong Elementary. New owner is adding new washer and dryer, new garbage disposal, freshly painting the garage and much more. Don't miss this opportunity!