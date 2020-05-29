All apartments in University Park
University Park, TX
3444 Daniel Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:40 PM

3444 Daniel Avenue

3444 Daniel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3444 Daniel Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic location, end unit townhouse close to Snider Plaza and SMU. Right around the corner from Curtis Park and Holmes Aquatic Center. The living room and kitchen have recently been updated. The condo features new tile, granite counter tops with stainless appliances. The open floor plan includes a large living area with a wood burning fireplace and wet bar adjacent to the updated kitchen and well lit dining area. Upstairs there are two bedrooms each with their own private bath and huge walk-in closets. Washer and Dryer included. Attached 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3444 Daniel Avenue have any available units?
3444 Daniel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3444 Daniel Avenue have?
Some of 3444 Daniel Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3444 Daniel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3444 Daniel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3444 Daniel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3444 Daniel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3444 Daniel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3444 Daniel Avenue offers parking.
Does 3444 Daniel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3444 Daniel Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3444 Daniel Avenue have a pool?
No, 3444 Daniel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3444 Daniel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3444 Daniel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3444 Daniel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3444 Daniel Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3444 Daniel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3444 Daniel Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

