3444 Daniel Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic location, end unit townhouse close to Snider Plaza and SMU. Right around the corner from Curtis Park and Holmes Aquatic Center. The living room and kitchen have recently been updated. The condo features new tile, granite counter tops with stainless appliances. The open floor plan includes a large living area with a wood burning fireplace and wet bar adjacent to the updated kitchen and well lit dining area. Upstairs there are two bedrooms each with their own private bath and huge walk-in closets. Washer and Dryer included. Attached 2 car garage.