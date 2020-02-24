All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 3407 Haynie Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
3407 Haynie Avenue
Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:19 PM

3407 Haynie Avenue

3407 Haynie Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3407 Haynie Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Well appointed 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom duplex within walking distance to the best University Park has to offer. This property boasts a beautifully maintained and open floorplan with lots of windows for natural light, 10 FT ceilings, and it's own elevator. Circular drive in front and an oversized two car garage in the rear with abundant built-in storage. The master has hardwood floors and an extremely large walking closet, which is complemented well by 2 large guest bedrooms that also boast large walk-in closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 Haynie Avenue have any available units?
3407 Haynie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3407 Haynie Avenue have?
Some of 3407 Haynie Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3407 Haynie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3407 Haynie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 Haynie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3407 Haynie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3407 Haynie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3407 Haynie Avenue offers parking.
Does 3407 Haynie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3407 Haynie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 Haynie Avenue have a pool?
No, 3407 Haynie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3407 Haynie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3407 Haynie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 Haynie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3407 Haynie Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3407 Haynie Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3407 Haynie Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Sublet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXBalch Springs, TXDuncanville, TXSachse, TX
Rowlett, TXThe Colony, TXDeSoto, TXWylie, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXLittle Elm, TXFairview, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Methodist UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center