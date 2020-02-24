3407 Haynie Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Well appointed 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom duplex within walking distance to the best University Park has to offer. This property boasts a beautifully maintained and open floorplan with lots of windows for natural light, 10 FT ceilings, and it's own elevator. Circular drive in front and an oversized two car garage in the rear with abundant built-in storage. The master has hardwood floors and an extremely large walking closet, which is complemented well by 2 large guest bedrooms that also boast large walk-in closets.