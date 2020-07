Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Fabulously updated condo walking distance to SMU! First floor is an open layout with wet bar, fireplace, and access to a shaded balcony. Kitchen features white granite counters with new stainless steel appliances. Two bedrooms on the second floor share a hall bath. New washer & dryer are included. Other features include: 2 reserved parking spots, community pool, and gated entrance. Hurry - this one won't last!