Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Updated 1930s red brick cottage with 61ft frontage. Located within blocks of SMU and Snider Plaza. Has 543 sqft 1 bed, 1 bath guest house that features full kitchenette and living space. Main house has original hardwood floors and new carpet in den. Interior has been freshly painted. Kitchen features designer linen rectangular tile, built in 42 inch Monogram refrigerator and Jenn-Air gas cooktop. Master bedroom has stand up shower and walk-in closet. Home also has a sprinkler system.