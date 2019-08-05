2809 Daniel Avenue

Amenities
Rare-find in UP, ranch-style home with 3 bed and 3.5 bath in coveted Armstrong Elementary. Within two blocks of Burleson Park and quick access to US-75. Renovated in 2014, open-floor plan with hardwoods through-out and granite counter-tops. Kitchen has a breakfast bar that opens to dining room and formal living room. Large gameroom in the back with attached garage, walk in closets and plentiful storage. Ideal home for a young family on a wonderful, kid-friendly street. Furniture negotiable in lease. Landlord will consider rental with intent to purchase