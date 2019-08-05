All apartments in University Park
Location

2809 Daniel Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
game room
parking
garage
Rare-find in UP, ranch-style home with 3 bed and 3.5 bath in coveted Armstrong Elementary. Within two blocks of Burleson Park and quick access to US-75. Renovated in 2014, open-floor plan with hardwoods through-out and granite counter-tops. Kitchen has a breakfast bar that opens to dining room and formal living room. Large gameroom in the back with attached garage, walk in closets and plentiful storage. Ideal home for a young family on a wonderful, kid-friendly street. Furniture negotiable in lease. Landlord will consider rental with intent to purchase

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 Daniel Avenue have any available units?
2809 Daniel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 2809 Daniel Avenue have?
Some of 2809 Daniel Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2809 Daniel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2809 Daniel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 Daniel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2809 Daniel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 2809 Daniel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2809 Daniel Avenue offers parking.
Does 2809 Daniel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2809 Daniel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 Daniel Avenue have a pool?
No, 2809 Daniel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2809 Daniel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2809 Daniel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 Daniel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2809 Daniel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2809 Daniel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2809 Daniel Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

