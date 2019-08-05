2809 Daniel Avenue

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Rare-find in UP, ranch-style home with 3 bed and 3.5 bath in coveted Armstrong Elementary. Within two blocks of Burleson Park and quick access to US-75. Renovated in 2014, open-floor plan with hardwoods through-out and granite counter-tops. Kitchen has a breakfast bar that opens to dining room and formal living room. Large gameroom in the back with attached garage, walk in closets and plentiful storage. Ideal home for a young family on a wonderful, kid-friendly street. Furniture negotiable in lease. Landlord will consider rental with intent to purchase