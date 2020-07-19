3225 Lexington Drive

Amenities

Located just 1 mile from UT Tyler, this absolutely beautiful two bedroom, one bathroom, two-car garage duplex is a fantastic find! This charming brick home features vinyl plank, carpet and tile flooring throughout. The home offers a spacious living room, which highlights a cozy wood burning fireplace. The open kitchen features an adjacent breakfast area, ample cabinet space and pantry and comes equipped with an electric oven/range, dishwasher, built-in microwave and refrigerator (guaranteed). This home also offers the convenience of washer and dryer connections, as well as central heat and air and a privacy fenced backyard. As an added bonus, lawn care is provided! Don't miss this one, apply today!



The school district is: Chapel Hill ISD



The schools are: Kissam Elementary, Chapel Hill Middle, Chapel Hill HS



There is approximately 996 square feet of living space.



No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all.



To view this home on weekends & after-hours, visit Rently.com, where you’ll be able to gain an access code for the lock box on this property. Using Rently will allow you to tour the property 7 days a week at your convenience!



If you have a Service or Support Animal, you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. To complete the screening, go to www.cpm.petscreening.com. Complete the screening and ‘share’ the completed profile with CPM.



If you have pets, please confirm pets are allowed at this property prior to submitting your application(s). Depending on the outcome of your pet screening application, you may be subject to pay an additional pet deposit or pet rent per month. Once approved, a minimum of $300.00 pet deposit, per pet, will be required. Pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out if carpets are professionally cleaned and there is no damage incurred.



Application fees are non-refundable. CPM will process all complete applications upon receipt. Security Deposit must be paid within 2 hours of application approval. If the deposit is not paid in full in the allotted time frame, the property will be leased to the next qualified applicant.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



* Per SCAD, tenant to satisfy on sq. ft.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

