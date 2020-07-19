All apartments in Tyler
3225 Lexington Drive

3225 Lexington Dr · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2055468
Location

3225 Lexington Dr, Tyler, TX 75701
University Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 996 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Located just 1 mile from UT Tyler, this absolutely beautiful two bedroom, one bathroom, two-car garage duplex is a fantastic find! This charming brick home features vinyl plank, carpet and tile flooring throughout. The home offers a spacious living room, which highlights a cozy wood burning fireplace. The open kitchen features an adjacent breakfast area, ample cabinet space and pantry and comes equipped with an electric oven/range, dishwasher, built-in microwave and refrigerator (guaranteed). This home also offers the convenience of washer and dryer connections, as well as central heat and air and a privacy fenced backyard. As an added bonus, lawn care is provided! Don't miss this one, apply today!

The school district is: Chapel Hill ISD

The schools are: Kissam Elementary, Chapel Hill Middle, Chapel Hill HS

There is approximately 996 square feet of living space.

No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all.

To view this home on weekends & after-hours, visit Rently.com, where you’ll be able to gain an access code for the lock box on this property. Using Rently will allow you to tour the property 7 days a week at your convenience!

If you have a Service or Support Animal, you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. To complete the screening, go to www.cpm.petscreening.com. Complete the screening and ‘share’ the completed profile with CPM.

If you have pets, please confirm pets are allowed at this property prior to submitting your application(s). Depending on the outcome of your pet screening application, you may be subject to pay an additional pet deposit or pet rent per month. Once approved, a minimum of $300.00 pet deposit, per pet, will be required. Pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out if carpets are professionally cleaned and there is no damage incurred.

Application fees are non-refundable. CPM will process all complete applications upon receipt. Security Deposit must be paid within 2 hours of application approval. If the deposit is not paid in full in the allotted time frame, the property will be leased to the next qualified applicant.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

* Per SCAD, tenant to satisfy on sq. ft.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3225 Lexington Drive have any available units?
3225 Lexington Drive has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3225 Lexington Drive have?
Some of 3225 Lexington Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3225 Lexington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3225 Lexington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3225 Lexington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3225 Lexington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3225 Lexington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3225 Lexington Drive offers parking.
Does 3225 Lexington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3225 Lexington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3225 Lexington Drive have a pool?
No, 3225 Lexington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3225 Lexington Drive have accessible units?
No, 3225 Lexington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3225 Lexington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3225 Lexington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3225 Lexington Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3225 Lexington Drive has units with air conditioning.
