509 Indian Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Newly remodeled home with a fantastic floor plan in the Trophy Club community. Featuring beautiful modern touches throughout the home with updated fixtures, plantation shutters, fresh paint and new flooring. Open floor plan with wood burning fireplace in living room, spacious and open kitchen with new SS appliances, including wine fridge, granite counter tops and complementing subway tile backsplash. All bedrooms are on the main floor. Bonus room is upstairs and could be used as a media room or game room. Master bathroom was completely remodeled. House surrounded by mature trees. Backyard has a closed patio with two large fans to enjoy evenings and great for entertaining. Award winning Northwest ISD schools