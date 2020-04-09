All apartments in Trophy Club
509 Indian Creek Drive
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:11 PM

509 Indian Creek Drive

509 Indian Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

509 Indian Creek Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Newly remodeled home with a fantastic floor plan in the Trophy Club community. Featuring beautiful modern touches throughout the home with updated fixtures, plantation shutters, fresh paint and new flooring. Open floor plan with wood burning fireplace in living room, spacious and open kitchen with new SS appliances, including wine fridge, granite counter tops and complementing subway tile backsplash. All bedrooms are on the main floor. Bonus room is upstairs and could be used as a media room or game room. Master bathroom was completely remodeled. House surrounded by mature trees. Backyard has a closed patio with two large fans to enjoy evenings and great for entertaining. Award winning Northwest ISD schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Indian Creek Drive have any available units?
509 Indian Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 509 Indian Creek Drive have?
Some of 509 Indian Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Indian Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
509 Indian Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Indian Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 509 Indian Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 509 Indian Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 509 Indian Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 509 Indian Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Indian Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Indian Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 509 Indian Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 509 Indian Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 509 Indian Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Indian Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Indian Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Indian Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 Indian Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

