41 Alamosa Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully maintained SINGLE STORY 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a cozy Trophy Club neighborhood with easy access to 114! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. New wood laminate flooring throughout! NO CARPET! Vaulted ceilings create a bright, open floor plan perfect for entertaining! Master suite has vaulted ceilings, jetted tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Third bedroom with french doors could also be used as an office. Family room opens to a large shaded backyard. Stainless steel refrigerator included. Walking distance to Lakeview Elementary School! Pets on a case by case basis per landlord's discretion with $500 non refundable pet fee per pet. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!