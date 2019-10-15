All apartments in Trophy Club
Find more places like 41 Alamosa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Trophy Club, TX
/
41 Alamosa Drive
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:21 AM

41 Alamosa Drive

41 Alamosa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

41 Alamosa Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
Trophy Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully maintained SINGLE STORY 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a cozy Trophy Club neighborhood with easy access to 114! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. New wood laminate flooring throughout! NO CARPET! Vaulted ceilings create a bright, open floor plan perfect for entertaining! Master suite has vaulted ceilings, jetted tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Third bedroom with french doors could also be used as an office. Family room opens to a large shaded backyard. Stainless steel refrigerator included. Walking distance to Lakeview Elementary School! Pets on a case by case basis per landlord's discretion with $500 non refundable pet fee per pet. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Alamosa Drive have any available units?
41 Alamosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 41 Alamosa Drive have?
Some of 41 Alamosa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Alamosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
41 Alamosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Alamosa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 41 Alamosa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 41 Alamosa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 41 Alamosa Drive offers parking.
Does 41 Alamosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Alamosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Alamosa Drive have a pool?
No, 41 Alamosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 41 Alamosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 41 Alamosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Alamosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 Alamosa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Alamosa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Alamosa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TX
Hickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXHaltom City, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXRichland Hills, TXThe Colony, TXLittle Elm, TXKrum, TXFarmers Branch, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District