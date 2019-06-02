2866 Nottingham Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground garage

Gorgeous 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with the second dinning room and the game room. Hardwood through the whole first floor open room. An open living area with the floor to ceiling stone gas fireplace. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with a 5 gas burner cooktop. Master retreat has a large walk-in closet, large shower, garden tub. Guest bedroom is down with full bathroom. Two bedrooms up along with the Game room. Enjoy the jogging trails, playground, & Golf Carts welcome. Great location, easy access to highway.