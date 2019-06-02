All apartments in Trophy Club
Last updated June 2 2019 at 9:59 AM

2866 Nottingham Drive

2866 Nottingham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2866 Nottingham Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
Trophy Club

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
Gorgeous 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with the second dinning room and the game room. Hardwood through the whole first floor open room. An open living area with the floor to ceiling stone gas fireplace. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with a 5 gas burner cooktop. Master retreat has a large walk-in closet, large shower, garden tub. Guest bedroom is down with full bathroom. Two bedrooms up along with the Game room. Enjoy the jogging trails, playground, & Golf Carts welcome. Great location, easy access to highway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2866 Nottingham Drive have any available units?
2866 Nottingham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 2866 Nottingham Drive have?
Some of 2866 Nottingham Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2866 Nottingham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2866 Nottingham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2866 Nottingham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2866 Nottingham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 2866 Nottingham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2866 Nottingham Drive offers parking.
Does 2866 Nottingham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2866 Nottingham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2866 Nottingham Drive have a pool?
No, 2866 Nottingham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2866 Nottingham Drive have accessible units?
No, 2866 Nottingham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2866 Nottingham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2866 Nottingham Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2866 Nottingham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2866 Nottingham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

