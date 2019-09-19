2718 Trophy Club Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym game room parking pool pool table putting green cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

This stunning executive home has it all! 6 BR, 4.1 BA, 3 car garage with study, media with all the equipment and theater seating included, gameroom with pool table and completely outfitted exercise room on OVERSIZED LOT! Outdoor paradise has pool, separate spa, outdoor kitchen, huge covered patio, putting green, sport court for plenty of entertainment. Solar panels for energy efficiency. Automatic security gate with room for all your cars. $5500 per month furnished, $4500 unfurnished. Landlord pays HOA. Pets on a case by case basis. Easy access to Hwy 114, award winning Northwest ISD.