Last updated September 19 2019 at 6:39 AM

2718 Trophy Club Drive

2718 Trophy Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2718 Trophy Club Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
Trophy Club

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
This stunning executive home has it all! 6 BR, 4.1 BA, 3 car garage with study, media with all the equipment and theater seating included, gameroom with pool table and completely outfitted exercise room on OVERSIZED LOT! Outdoor paradise has pool, separate spa, outdoor kitchen, huge covered patio, putting green, sport court for plenty of entertainment. Solar panels for energy efficiency. Automatic security gate with room for all your cars. $5500 per month furnished, $4500 unfurnished. Landlord pays HOA. Pets on a case by case basis. Easy access to Hwy 114, award winning Northwest ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2718 Trophy Club Drive have any available units?
2718 Trophy Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 2718 Trophy Club Drive have?
Some of 2718 Trophy Club Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2718 Trophy Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2718 Trophy Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2718 Trophy Club Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2718 Trophy Club Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2718 Trophy Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2718 Trophy Club Drive offers parking.
Does 2718 Trophy Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2718 Trophy Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2718 Trophy Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2718 Trophy Club Drive has a pool.
Does 2718 Trophy Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 2718 Trophy Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2718 Trophy Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2718 Trophy Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2718 Trophy Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2718 Trophy Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

