2715 Morgan Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Enjoy the peace of 'country living' in the heart of the suburbs! Beautiful 4BR home with SERENE BACKYARD VIEWS of heavily treed CORPS property. Inviting COVERED PORCH features an OUTDOOR FIREPLACE--perfect place to enjoy morning coffee or evening drinks with friends! HOME OFFICE features built-in bookshelves, closet and vaulted ceiling. SPACIOUS family room opens onto the kitchen. Master bedroom downstairs overlooks the beautiful backyard. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, MEDIA ROOM and GAME rooms. This beautiful house will make the perfect temporary 'HOME!' Includes Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Media Room Furniture and AV equipment!