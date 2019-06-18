All apartments in Trophy Club
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:15 PM

2715 Morgan Lane

2715 Morgan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2715 Morgan Lane, Trophy Club, TX 76262
Trophy Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Enjoy the peace of 'country living' in the heart of the suburbs! Beautiful 4BR home with SERENE BACKYARD VIEWS of heavily treed CORPS property. Inviting COVERED PORCH features an OUTDOOR FIREPLACE--perfect place to enjoy morning coffee or evening drinks with friends! HOME OFFICE features built-in bookshelves, closet and vaulted ceiling. SPACIOUS family room opens onto the kitchen. Master bedroom downstairs overlooks the beautiful backyard. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, MEDIA ROOM and GAME rooms. This beautiful house will make the perfect temporary 'HOME!' Includes Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Media Room Furniture and AV equipment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Morgan Lane have any available units?
2715 Morgan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 2715 Morgan Lane have?
Some of 2715 Morgan Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 Morgan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Morgan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Morgan Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2715 Morgan Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 2715 Morgan Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2715 Morgan Lane offers parking.
Does 2715 Morgan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2715 Morgan Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Morgan Lane have a pool?
No, 2715 Morgan Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2715 Morgan Lane have accessible units?
No, 2715 Morgan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Morgan Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2715 Morgan Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2715 Morgan Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2715 Morgan Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

