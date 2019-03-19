232 Oak Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully Renovated Home in Trophy Club. Great schools and location. Look at the golf course right from the front door. Perfect to relax and entertain at the same time featuring 3 bed, 3 full baths, 2 car gar & a long driveway to park your boat. The fab Master Suite has a chimney, seating area and a bar with its own wine cooler ref. The living room has chimney, windows with a great view and a bar with wine cooler ref. All New: Roof, Gutters, 2 AC Units one of them controls Master Ste, Water Heater, Cabinets, SS Apps, Granite Counters in kitchen and baths, Sprinklers, Garage Motor and Door, Flooring, Lightening, Sinks, Faucets, Interior painting, wine coolers.

Both chimneys are updated. Great value for this area!