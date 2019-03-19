All apartments in Trophy Club
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

232 Oak Hill Drive

232 Oak Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

232 Oak Hill Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
Trophy Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Fully Renovated Home in Trophy Club. Great schools and location. Look at the golf course right from the front door. Perfect to relax and entertain at the same time featuring 3 bed, 3 full baths, 2 car gar & a long driveway to park your boat. The fab Master Suite has a chimney, seating area and a bar with its own wine cooler ref. The living room has chimney, windows with a great view and a bar with wine cooler ref. All New: Roof, Gutters, 2 AC Units one of them controls Master Ste, Water Heater, Cabinets, SS Apps, Granite Counters in kitchen and baths, Sprinklers, Garage Motor and Door, Flooring, Lightening, Sinks, Faucets, Interior painting, wine coolers.
Both chimneys are updated. Great value for this area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

