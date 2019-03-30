All apartments in Trophy Club
Find more places like 2208 Stirling Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Trophy Club, TX
/
2208 Stirling Avenue
Last updated March 30 2019 at 8:54 AM

2208 Stirling Avenue

2208 Stirling Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2208 Stirling Avenue, Trophy Club, TX 76262
Trophy Club

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
media room
MODERN & TURN KEY READY IN TURNBERRY - GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY - 5 BEDROOMS - 4 FULL BATHS - LARGE PATIO - This home is simply gorgeous with double front doors that open to an impressive grand style entry way, extensive hard wood floors, lovely office on the front of the house, formal dining with butler's pantry, open floor plan with high ceilings, great kitchen with 5 burner gas cooktop, dbl ovens, large kitchen island, master and guest bedrooms on 1st floor, large laundry room with huge walk in storage closet and lots of cabinets, game room plus a huge unfinished bonus room that could easily be a media room! The backyard has a large deck with built in grill and serving bar & sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 Stirling Avenue have any available units?
2208 Stirling Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 2208 Stirling Avenue have?
Some of 2208 Stirling Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 Stirling Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Stirling Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Stirling Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2208 Stirling Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 2208 Stirling Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2208 Stirling Avenue offers parking.
Does 2208 Stirling Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 Stirling Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Stirling Avenue have a pool?
No, 2208 Stirling Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2208 Stirling Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2208 Stirling Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 Stirling Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2208 Stirling Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2208 Stirling Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2208 Stirling Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TX
Hickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXHaltom City, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXRichland Hills, TXThe Colony, TXLittle Elm, TXKrum, TXFarmers Branch, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District