2208 Stirling Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking bbq/grill media room

MODERN & TURN KEY READY IN TURNBERRY - GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY - 5 BEDROOMS - 4 FULL BATHS - LARGE PATIO - This home is simply gorgeous with double front doors that open to an impressive grand style entry way, extensive hard wood floors, lovely office on the front of the house, formal dining with butler's pantry, open floor plan with high ceilings, great kitchen with 5 burner gas cooktop, dbl ovens, large kitchen island, master and guest bedrooms on 1st floor, large laundry room with huge walk in storage closet and lots of cabinets, game room plus a huge unfinished bonus room that could easily be a media room! The backyard has a large deck with built in grill and serving bar & sink.