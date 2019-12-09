15416 Pioneer Bluff Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing one-story stone and brick Ashton Woods home has tranquility and countryside views enjoyed from the covered back patio! The open concept design has hardwood flooring throughout most of the home and includes a Study or Office with french doors by the entry. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and is equipped with an enormous island facing the family room that is highlighted with a gorgeous ceiling to floor stone work done on fireplace. Plantation shutters, french doors, turquoise colored tiled kitchen with custom back splash, ceiling fans and designer colors fabulous painted walls are some of few upgrades that complete the style which compliments the contemporary finishes of this lovely home.