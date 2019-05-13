1129 Sunset Drive

Amenities
Nicely updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms home located near great schools and in a highly desirable community. Home features new carpeting, fresh paint, and updated fixtures throughout. Kitchen features new granite counters, stainless appliances, a butler's pantry and lots of counter and storage space. Living area features raised ceilings with wooden beams and a beautiful brick fireplace. Master suite features dual closets and an attached bathroom that was recently remodeled with new tile, dual vanities and updated countertops and a separate tub and shower. Huge room at the back of the house makes a perfect fourth bedroom, living, or office area and has a walk in closet and attached half bathroom. A must see!