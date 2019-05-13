All apartments in Trophy Club
Last updated May 13 2019 at 10:11 PM

1129 Sunset Drive

1129 Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1129 Sunset Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
The Summit

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms home located near great schools and in a highly desirable community. Home features new carpeting, fresh paint, and updated fixtures throughout. Kitchen features new granite counters, stainless appliances, a butler's pantry and lots of counter and storage space. Living area features raised ceilings with wooden beams and a beautiful brick fireplace. Master suite features dual closets and an attached bathroom that was recently remodeled with new tile, dual vanities and updated countertops and a separate tub and shower. Huge room at the back of the house makes a perfect fourth bedroom, living, or office area and has a walk in closet and attached half bathroom. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1129 Sunset Drive have any available units?
1129 Sunset Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 1129 Sunset Drive have?
Some of 1129 Sunset Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1129 Sunset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1129 Sunset Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1129 Sunset Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1129 Sunset Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 1129 Sunset Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1129 Sunset Drive offers parking.
Does 1129 Sunset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1129 Sunset Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1129 Sunset Drive have a pool?
No, 1129 Sunset Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1129 Sunset Drive have accessible units?
No, 1129 Sunset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1129 Sunset Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1129 Sunset Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1129 Sunset Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1129 Sunset Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

