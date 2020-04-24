All apartments in Trophy Club
Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:44 AM

1038 Wilshire Drive

1038 Wilshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1038 Wilshire Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
The Summit

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
New Hardwood Floors! All new interior doors installed as well as granite counters in master bath and kitchen and bar and new cooktop! Beautiful huge home in Trophy club with outstanding backyard! No popcorn ceilings! Updated windows! Expansive family room with grand wood burning fireplace and huge picture window looking into backyard and pool area. Charming kitchen with double ovens and two pantries. Large master suite with sitting area. Great home for a large family or extended family that needs privately situated bedrooms and baths. Pool and spa have new plaster and tile!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 Wilshire Drive have any available units?
1038 Wilshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 1038 Wilshire Drive have?
Some of 1038 Wilshire Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 Wilshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1038 Wilshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 Wilshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1038 Wilshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 1038 Wilshire Drive offer parking?
No, 1038 Wilshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1038 Wilshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 Wilshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 Wilshire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1038 Wilshire Drive has a pool.
Does 1038 Wilshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 1038 Wilshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 Wilshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1038 Wilshire Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1038 Wilshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1038 Wilshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

