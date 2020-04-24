1038 Wilshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

New Hardwood Floors! All new interior doors installed as well as granite counters in master bath and kitchen and bar and new cooktop! Beautiful huge home in Trophy club with outstanding backyard! No popcorn ceilings! Updated windows! Expansive family room with grand wood burning fireplace and huge picture window looking into backyard and pool area. Charming kitchen with double ovens and two pantries. Large master suite with sitting area. Great home for a large family or extended family that needs privately situated bedrooms and baths. Pool and spa have new plaster and tile!