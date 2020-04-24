1038 Wilshire Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262 The Summit
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
New Hardwood Floors! All new interior doors installed as well as granite counters in master bath and kitchen and bar and new cooktop! Beautiful huge home in Trophy club with outstanding backyard! No popcorn ceilings! Updated windows! Expansive family room with grand wood burning fireplace and huge picture window looking into backyard and pool area. Charming kitchen with double ovens and two pantries. Large master suite with sitting area. Great home for a large family or extended family that needs privately situated bedrooms and baths. Pool and spa have new plaster and tile!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
