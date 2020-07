Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center car wash area internet access key fob access playground smoke-free community

Enjoy the outdoors at Lakewood apartment homes for rent in northwest Tomball, TX. Set on a wooded lot, our 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes offer 5 unique floor plans. Enjoy current amenities such as brick wood-burning fireplaces, private patios and balconies, outdoor storage, washer and dryer connections, dining room and French doors. Make a home-cooked meal in your spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar. Workout in our fitness center or invite your friends over for sand volleyball. Pack a picnic for the family and head out to the wooded picnic area for a peaceful retreat. The sparkling outdoor swimming pool with extensive sundeck and island BBQ provide hours of fun. Let your family relax at the playground.