1019 Afton Ct

Available 03/04/19 Spacious 3BR/2BA located in heart of Tomball - Property Id: 15667



This three bedroom, two bathroom home is the perfect fit for any family looking to live in heart of Tomball. Not only does this location offer a great school district for children, but is in close vicinity to the quant shopping district of Old Town Tomball, and larger stores such as HEB and Target. This beautiful home sports luxurious floors, a recently remodeled kitchen, and spacious living area. Located on a cul-de-sac this house features a sizable backyard which is perfect for pets and children, and the large covered back patio is ideal for entertaining during the summers. Roomy two car garage, and backyard shed allow for easy storage of tools and equipment for the man of the house, while stainless steel fridge, and a brand new stove, is sure to make for a happy wife! The master bath is recently remodeled with his and her closets and sinks, and both bathrooms offer bathtubs. If you are interested in this home please call or text Josh at 316.305.0593 or email jhook89@yahoo.com.

