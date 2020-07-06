All apartments in Tomball
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1019 Afton Ct

1019 Afton Court · No Longer Available
Location

1019 Afton Court, Tomball, TX 77375

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Available 03/04/19 Spacious 3BR/2BA located in heart of Tomball - Property Id: 15667

This three bedroom, two bathroom home is the perfect fit for any family looking to live in heart of Tomball. Not only does this location offer a great school district for children, but is in close vicinity to the quant shopping district of Old Town Tomball, and larger stores such as HEB and Target. This beautiful home sports luxurious floors, a recently remodeled kitchen, and spacious living area. Located on a cul-de-sac this house features a sizable backyard which is perfect for pets and children, and the large covered back patio is ideal for entertaining during the summers. Roomy two car garage, and backyard shed allow for easy storage of tools and equipment for the man of the house, while stainless steel fridge, and a brand new stove, is sure to make for a happy wife! The master bath is recently remodeled with his and her closets and sinks, and both bathrooms offer bathtubs. If you are interested in this home please call or text Josh at 316.305.0593 or email jhook89@yahoo.com.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
