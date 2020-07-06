All apartments in Texas City
Last updated February 3 2020

9402 Yellow Rose Drive

9402 Yellow Rose Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9402 Yellow Rose Dr, Texas City, TX 77591

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous One Story Home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Large Island with Granite Countertops in Kitchen. Kitchen is open to Family Room, 42" antique white colored cabinets and granite counters, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the sec
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9402 Yellow Rose Drive have any available units?
9402 Yellow Rose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
Is 9402 Yellow Rose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9402 Yellow Rose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9402 Yellow Rose Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9402 Yellow Rose Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9402 Yellow Rose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9402 Yellow Rose Drive offers parking.
Does 9402 Yellow Rose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9402 Yellow Rose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9402 Yellow Rose Drive have a pool?
No, 9402 Yellow Rose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9402 Yellow Rose Drive have accessible units?
No, 9402 Yellow Rose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9402 Yellow Rose Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9402 Yellow Rose Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9402 Yellow Rose Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9402 Yellow Rose Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
