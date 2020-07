Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This 3/1/1 has been refreshed and is ready for you! New sheetrock & vinyl plank flooring in living and bedrooms, new kitchen cabinets with granite countertops, new backsplash and tile flooring! Laundry room in the single car attached garage & large covered back patio are both great features. Located in the heart of Texas City, centrally located for all schools.