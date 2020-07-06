7502 Plover Cir

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedr/ 1 bath Beautiful Home in Texas City - Rent: $1,199

Security Deposit: $1,199



Come and see this adorable home in the great community of Texas City. This home has been updated with new counter tops, flooring and other rich finishes in the home. Enjoy the updated bathroom with elegant tile around the bathtub and new a new drop-in vanity. Should you be looking for a weekend getaway; you're in luck this home is just minutes from the coast we suited for family fun. Don't wait home is ready.



(RLNE3756906)