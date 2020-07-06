7502 Plover Cir

Amenities
3 Bedr/ 1 bath Beautiful Home in Texas City - Rent: $1,199
Security Deposit: $1,199
Come and see this adorable home in the great community of Texas City. This home has been updated with new counter tops, flooring and other rich finishes in the home. Enjoy the updated bathroom with elegant tile around the bathtub and new a new drop-in vanity. Should you be looking for a weekend getaway; you're in luck this home is just minutes from the coast we suited for family fun. Don't wait home is ready.
(RLNE3756906)