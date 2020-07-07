Rent to own this property is Ready just waiting for you !!!!!! Is being just updated and near everything in Texas City Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100065 Property Id 100065
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4704433)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 723 11th Ave N have any available units?
723 11th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
Is 723 11th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
723 11th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.