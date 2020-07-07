723 11th Ave N

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Rent to own - Property Id: 100065



Rent to own this property is Ready just waiting for you !!!!!! Is being just updated and near everything in Texas City

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100065

Property Id 100065



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4704433)