Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

723 11th Ave N

723 11th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

723 11th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Rent to own - Property Id: 100065

Rent to own this property is Ready just waiting for you !!!!!! Is being just updated and near everything in Texas City
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100065
Property Id 100065

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4704433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 11th Ave N have any available units?
723 11th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
Is 723 11th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
723 11th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 11th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 723 11th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Texas City.
Does 723 11th Ave N offer parking?
No, 723 11th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 723 11th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 11th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 11th Ave N have a pool?
No, 723 11th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 723 11th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 723 11th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 723 11th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 11th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 723 11th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 723 11th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

