205 S Algeria Street
Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:41 PM

205 S Algeria Street

205 South Algeria Street · No Longer Available
Location

205 South Algeria Street, Texas City, TX 77591

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$900 ADORABLE HOUSE # Bedroom / 1.5 Bath in Texas City. - Looking for an adorable home in the great community of Texas City, then look no further this home is well suited for the first time home renter. Home has been updated with new flooring and paint throughout its entirety. Enjoy the peace and quiet of being outside of the city at an even better price.

Call for Showings and Inquiries:Service First Property Management
Leasing Office : (832) 835-1983 X:1PM Direct Line: (832) 821-5126
manager@servicefirstpm.com

(RLNE4587997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 S Algeria Street have any available units?
205 S Algeria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
Is 205 S Algeria Street currently offering any rent specials?
205 S Algeria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 S Algeria Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 S Algeria Street is pet friendly.
Does 205 S Algeria Street offer parking?
No, 205 S Algeria Street does not offer parking.
Does 205 S Algeria Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 S Algeria Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 S Algeria Street have a pool?
No, 205 S Algeria Street does not have a pool.
Does 205 S Algeria Street have accessible units?
No, 205 S Algeria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 205 S Algeria Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 S Algeria Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 S Algeria Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 S Algeria Street does not have units with air conditioning.

