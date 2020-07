Amenities

Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. This home was recently remodeled and what a job they did. Quartz counter tops, new flooring and fresh paint! Located in a great neighborhood in Texas City. The back yard is HUGE and perfect for all your entertainment with mature trees and plenty of shade. A must see make your appointment this one wont last long.