Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

This is a gorgeous 3 bedroom - 2 bath, 1624 SF, in beautiful Westview Subdivision up FOR LEASE! Very charming inside, granite c-tops in kitchen and all baths, updated bathrooms/showers, tile, huge living room/great room, fresh paint, nice appliances, nice and large utility/laundry room, big back yard with a back-alley driveway access. This home is awesome! Priced right and ready for immediate move-in. Pets welcome on a case x case basis. Call listing agent today to check it out!