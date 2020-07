1924 36th Ave N

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4/2 GORGEOUS AND RECENTLY REMODELED HOME IN TEXAS CITY! A FEW BLOCKS FROM MOSES LAKE! - Completely remodeled 1 story home in on of the best areas in Texas City, just blocks of Moses Lake. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, open living area, Granite countertops on kitchen, huge garage.storage, big backyard, central AC and heating. Currently under rehab. Currently taking applications.



NO EVICTION IN THE LAST 5 YEARS, NO CRIMINAL IN THE LAST 10 YEARS, COMBINED INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE RENT. ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT MAY BE REQUIRED. PETS ALLOWED WITH A NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE $250-$350 DEPENDING ON THE BREED AND SIZE. PLEASE TEXT FOR ADDITIONAL INFO 737-202-8006



(RLNE5340376)