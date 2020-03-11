All apartments in Texas City
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:01 AM

1211 1st Avenue N

1211 1st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1211 1st Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590
Chelsea Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Looking for 2 bedrooms at a great price? Right here. 1211 1st Ave Texas City, Tx 77591. Downstairs unit, 2 bedrooms - 1 bath, detached garage with w/d connections, updated brand new tub and shower tile, shower fixtures and faucets, fresh paint throughout, plenty of storage in detached garage for all your stuff! Come check this one out before it leases! *Room sizes approximate. *NO upfront pet deposit, apply for NO upfront security deposit, and optional $25/month pest control done quarterly! WOOHOO! :)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 1st Avenue N have any available units?
1211 1st Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 1st Avenue N have?
Some of 1211 1st Avenue N's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 1st Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
1211 1st Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 1st Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 1st Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 1211 1st Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 1211 1st Avenue N offers parking.
Does 1211 1st Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 1st Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 1st Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 1211 1st Avenue N has a pool.
Does 1211 1st Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 1211 1st Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 1st Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 1st Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.

