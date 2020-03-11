1211 1st Avenue N

Amenities

Looking for 2 bedrooms at a great price? Right here. 1211 1st Ave Texas City, Tx 77591. Downstairs unit, 2 bedrooms - 1 bath, detached garage with w/d connections, updated brand new tub and shower tile, shower fixtures and faucets, fresh paint throughout, plenty of storage in detached garage for all your stuff! Come check this one out before it leases! *Room sizes approximate. *NO upfront pet deposit, apply for NO upfront security deposit, and optional $25/month pest control done quarterly! WOOHOO! :)