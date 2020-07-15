Apartment List
TX
/
terrell
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:13 PM

8 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Terrell, TX

Finding an apartment in Terrell that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
112 Pebble Creek
112 Pebble Creek Lane, Terrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1776 sqft
112 Pebble Creek Available 08/14/20 Stunning Terrell Home! - This is a stunning nice home with super floor plan. Family room with fireplace. Second living area could be dining room. Nice park and pool in subdivision for tenant use.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
1411 South Medora Street
1411 South Medora Street, Terrell, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1912 sqft
APPLY TODAY!! This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home boasts an open concept and spacious bedrooms. Home is recently renovated and available for move-in immediately.
Results within 5 miles of Terrell

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Windmill Farms
3104 Flowering Springs Drive
3104 Flowering Springs Drive, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1852 sqft
Beautiful Siena Newer home in great Windmill Farms community with pools, Playgrounds and all schools. Open floorplan wigh 42 inch cabinets, granite like laminated countertop in Kitchen.

1 of 14

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
6064 Co Rd 164
6064 County Road 164, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2016 sqft
$1850.00/mo, $1850.00 security deposit. Call Zachary at 469-585-0128. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Windmill Farms
305 Wrangler Avenue
305 Wrangler Ave, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1687 sqft
We have 3 Bedroom and 4 Bedrooms available for immediate move in. We have luxurious Cantoni Flooring thru out, and granite countertops in our modern finished kitchens. Experience a New Way to Lease! Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp.
Results within 10 miles of Terrell
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:21 PM
29 Units Available
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane, Forney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW OPEN! NOW LEASING!Find your fit at The Emerson at Forney Marketplace. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Forney, Texas, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
18 Units Available
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd, Forney, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Apartments in Forney, Texas. Luxurious and serene, Gateway Oaks Apartments is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life. Featuring spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2009 Kings Forest Dr
2009 Kings Forrest Drive, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1643 sqft
Great home in Heartland! - Built in 2007 with energy efficient features with open layout. Kitchen has black appliances to coordinate with countertops. Do not miss out on this beauty make an appointment to view today.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Terrell, TX

Finding an apartment in Terrell that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

