6423 Barrygate Drive
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:38 AM

6423 Barrygate Drive

6423 Barrygate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6423 Barrygate Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1144565?source=marketing

*** $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! ***

Price: $1350
Security Deposit: $1150
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 1728
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: None included

Extras: Be the next to call this beauty located at Greengate Place subdivision home! This 1 story gem and its open floor plan will delight you. Great sized living room with a lovely fireplace perfect for cold days and plenty of natural light. The spacious kitchen features more than enough cabinets and counter space. 3 big sized bedrooms with comfy carpet floors and 2 large baths with big mirrors! Don't miss another second! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6423 Barrygate Drive have any available units?
6423 Barrygate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 6423 Barrygate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6423 Barrygate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6423 Barrygate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6423 Barrygate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6423 Barrygate Drive offer parking?
No, 6423 Barrygate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6423 Barrygate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6423 Barrygate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6423 Barrygate Drive have a pool?
No, 6423 Barrygate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6423 Barrygate Drive have accessible units?
No, 6423 Barrygate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6423 Barrygate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6423 Barrygate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6423 Barrygate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6423 Barrygate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

