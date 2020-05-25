6423 Barrygate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1144565?source=marketing



*** $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! ***



Price: $1350

Security Deposit: $1150

Processing fee: $200

Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20

Sq Feet: 1728

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: None included



Extras: Be the next to call this beauty located at Greengate Place subdivision home! This 1 story gem and its open floor plan will delight you. Great sized living room with a lovely fireplace perfect for cold days and plenty of natural light. The spacious kitchen features more than enough cabinets and counter space. 3 big sized bedrooms with comfy carpet floors and 2 large baths with big mirrors! Don't miss another second! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.