6423 Barrygate Drive

Price: $1350
Security Deposit: $1150
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 1728
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: None included
Extras: Be the next to call this beauty located at Greengate Place subdivision home! This 1 story gem and its open floor plan will delight you. Great sized living room with a lovely fireplace perfect for cold days and plenty of natural light. The spacious kitchen features more than enough cabinets and counter space. 3 big sized bedrooms with comfy carpet floors and 2 large baths with big mirrors! Don't miss another second! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!
