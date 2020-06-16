Amenities

5911 Crooked Post Road Available 06/06/20 COMING IN JUNE !! Updated 3 bedroom house in Spring TX - Postwood Neighborhood - 3 Bedroom, 2 Baths with a 2 car garage. Spacious back yard that backs up to a greenbelt and in a great neighborhood. Fully remodeled. New paint. New carpet in bedrooms. New hard flooring throughout. Fully updated bathrooms. New AC for low utility bills. GREAT location with easy access to Hardy Toll Road, The Grand Parkway, The Woodlands, I-45, shopping and restaurants. No Section 8/Housing Vouchers accepted at this time. Pets are on a case-by-case basis and breed restrictions apply with applicable deposit(s) and pet rent. Please contact Amanda Phillips at 832-479-7410



