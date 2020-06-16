All apartments in Spring
5911 Crooked Post Road
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:52 PM

5911 Crooked Post Road

5911 Crooked Post Road · No Longer Available
Location

5911 Crooked Post Road, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
5911 Crooked Post Road Available 06/06/20 COMING IN JUNE !! Updated 3 bedroom house in Spring TX - Postwood Neighborhood - 3 Bedroom, 2 Baths with a 2 car garage. Spacious back yard that backs up to a greenbelt and in a great neighborhood. Fully remodeled. New paint. New carpet in bedrooms. New hard flooring throughout. Fully updated bathrooms. New AC for low utility bills. GREAT location with easy access to Hardy Toll Road, The Grand Parkway, The Woodlands, I-45, shopping and restaurants. No Section 8/Housing Vouchers accepted at this time. Pets are on a case-by-case basis and breed restrictions apply with applicable deposit(s) and pet rent. Please contact Amanda Phillips at 832-479-7410

(RLNE5004675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

