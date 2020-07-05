4523 Enchantedgate Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- This gorgeous, newly remodeled, three-bedroom home is ready for move in! This home features two large living areas and a fully upgraded kitchen with beautiful granite countertops and new appliances. The kitchen overlooks the living room area, offers plenty of counter space, and the cabinets feature soft close drawers. Step beyond the kitchen into a dedicated dinning room area and continue into the secondary bonus space that can serve as a family room or a game room area. The large backyard offers two sheds for ample storage and there is plenty of yard space for outdoor play. A stone path leads from the front of the home to the backyard for easy access. The home did not flood.



Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



